Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $40,000 Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $1,943,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $1,051,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 2,074.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 63,721 shares in the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033.

Shares of ABCL opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 35.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

