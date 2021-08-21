Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,045 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 308.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

