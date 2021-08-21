Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4,878.7% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 175.7% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 141,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

In other news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $793,095.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,594.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,649 shares of company stock worth $9,939,051 over the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

