Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLRC. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 57.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 443,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after acquiring an additional 120,037 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 105,129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 94,044 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,451,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLRC opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $795.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

