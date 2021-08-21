Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $44,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,757,000 after buying an additional 427,479 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,114,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,406,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,564,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $279.37 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $281.11. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.61.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

