Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $200,277.28 and approximately $169,265.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.18 or 0.00381247 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001779 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.88 or 0.00918376 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002842 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 784,856 coins and its circulating supply is 389,609 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.