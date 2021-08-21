Dye & Durham (DND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$45.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$19.42 and a 12 month high of C$53.68. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham to C$50.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dye & Durham has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.90.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

