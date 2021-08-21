DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,934. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.10.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,414 shares of company stock valued at $764,413 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.