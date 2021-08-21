DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,576. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

