Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $1.41 Million Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,882 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of OFG Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $339,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 61,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

