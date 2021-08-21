Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 12,422 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,612 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Halliburton by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 9.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.51.

NYSE HAL opened at $18.21 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

