Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 40.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,615 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $72.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.98. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,167 shares of company stock worth $6,987,802 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

