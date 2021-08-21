Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.87 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.00. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,996 shares of company stock worth $11,389,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.