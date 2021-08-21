Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.70 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $84.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

