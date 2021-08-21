Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after buying an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,504,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,915,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,385,000 after acquiring an additional 284,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $149.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.62.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $3,431,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,183 shares of company stock worth $101,448,378 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.