Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 2,890 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $319.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $4,088,439 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.