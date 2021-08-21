DuckDaoDime One Day Volume Reaches $432,878.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 48% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $18.84 or 0.00038728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $19.55 million and approximately $432,878.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00136386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00150825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,821.24 or 1.00350954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.75 or 0.00924445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.33 or 0.06736485 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.