DubaiCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00051216 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00028137 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009992 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.