Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$32.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

DRUNF opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2308 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

About Dream Unlimited

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

