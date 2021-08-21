DragonVein Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.43 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $659,609.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,025.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $673.33 or 0.01373415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00342730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00174409 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003010 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

