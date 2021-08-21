DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 5,681.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,930 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of DraftKings worth $15,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,762,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,712 shares in the company, valued at $12,878,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $2,638,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,428,364 shares of company stock valued at $224,513,662. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

