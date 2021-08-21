DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $4,988,417.64 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $4,988,417.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $4,970,200.26.

On Friday, July 23rd, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,752,892.22.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $12,175,048.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $2,985,395.82.

On Friday, June 11th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56.

On Friday, May 28th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $2,926,138.24.

DKNG traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $52.01. 5,156,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,357,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.