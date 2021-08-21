DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 79,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,221,158 shares.The stock last traded at $182.05 and had previously closed at $191.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.91.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $9,473,862.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 58,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $8,076,241.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,196,394 shares of company stock valued at $179,841,272. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in DoorDash by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $1,344,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

