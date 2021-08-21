Don-key One Day Volume Reaches $368,479.00 (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Don-key coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000985 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Don-key has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Don-key has a market cap of $8.09 million and $368,479.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.00365302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,553,635 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.