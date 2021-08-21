Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of CWXZF stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Doman Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

