Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.30% of Dolby Laboratories worth $30,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE DLB opened at $98.48 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.61.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $2,925,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,347,366. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

