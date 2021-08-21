DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.99.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.72%. Research analysts expect that DLH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in DLH by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 726,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 253,282 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DLH by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in DLH during the 2nd quarter worth $1,139,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in DLH by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 241,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

