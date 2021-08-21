Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 623 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2,307.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.45. 5,339,553 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

