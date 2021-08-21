Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 530 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 498.5% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,637,000 after purchasing an additional 342,702 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,942,000 after purchasing an additional 330,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONV stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.69. The stock had a trading volume of 177,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,365. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $71.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

