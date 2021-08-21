Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 166 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $224,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,511 shares of company stock worth $74,569,260. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.09 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.66. The company has a market capitalization of $355.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

