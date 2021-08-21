disBalancer Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, disBalancer has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00134018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00150419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,368.23 or 1.00034770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.62 or 0.00921206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.73 or 0.06635580 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,288,402 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars.

