Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Trading Down 2%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.30. 21,856 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 19,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,420,000.

