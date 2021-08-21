Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIN opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.33. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

