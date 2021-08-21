Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:DDS opened at $200.51 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $209.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.65.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,317,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

