Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

APPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

