Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Trading 8.7% Lower This Week

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013104 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.10 or 0.00523826 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001123 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

