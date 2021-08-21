DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives $9.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.32. 1,239,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,059. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $908.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of -0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth about $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth about $59,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

