dForce (DF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.49 Million

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One dForce coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce has a market capitalization of $22.80 million and $3.49 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00058020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.12 or 0.00828241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00048242 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002068 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

DF is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.