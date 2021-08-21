Dev Protocol (DEV) 1-Day Volume Tops $287,987.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $287,987.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.77 or 0.00009710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00176778 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

