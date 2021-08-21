Desjardins Cuts IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Price Target to C$10.25

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IMCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IM Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
IMCC opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. IM Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04.
IM Cannabis Company Profile
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.
Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.