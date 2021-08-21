Desjardins Cuts IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Price Target to C$10.25

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IMCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IM Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

IMCC opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. IM Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the second quarter worth $25,589,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in IM Cannabis by 16.6% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,073,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 152,564 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $4,260,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in IM Cannabis by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $1,709,000. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

