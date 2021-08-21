Delbert M. Humenik Sells 1,636 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $35,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.

Shares of SEMR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. 115,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,161. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.43. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $26.31.

SEMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

