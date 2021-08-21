DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Volume Tops $1,545.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $1,545.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001090 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00037624 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030956 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,547,815 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

