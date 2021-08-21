DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 29 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 119,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,804,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,539,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $475.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,752. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

