DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.77 on Friday, hitting $367.73. 39,486,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,924,230. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

