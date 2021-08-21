DeDora Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.24. 2,222,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,302. The company has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

