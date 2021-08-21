Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.52

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.52 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 7887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

