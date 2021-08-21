Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS DBCCF opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26.
About Decibel Cannabis
Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.