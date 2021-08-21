DecentBet Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $803,696.44 and approximately $312.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.44 or 0.00834063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00049196 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.