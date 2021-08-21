Datum (DAT) Market Cap Tops $2.01 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Datum has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $24,192.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.68 or 0.00824915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00048671 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

