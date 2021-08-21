Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $892,150.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,185,812 shares of company stock valued at $149,406,199. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.43 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $137.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.59.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $938 million-$944 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.16 million.Datadog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.060 EPS.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.24.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $451,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,085,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,185,812 shares of company stock valued at $149,406,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

